Dr. Droba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Droba, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Droba, MD
Dr. Arthur Droba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Droba's Office Locations
Arthur R. Droba Jd MD PA1020 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 377-6674
Robert Bateyko MD Chartered5664 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 377-7667
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
This is the only place the medical body composition analyzercan be used and not just a scale- when I'm building muscle and reducing fat the scale is not going to cut it. I love this place. Dr Droba and his staff are the best in weight loss support that I've ever encountered. Thanks for all the help!!
About Dr. Arthur Droba, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881630648
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
