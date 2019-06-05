Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur D'Souza, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur D'Souza, MD
Dr. Arthur D'Souza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. D'Souza's Office Locations
Civic Wilton Pllc249 DANBURY RD, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 762-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always super caring, efficient and thorough. I can;t say enough good things about him!
About Dr. Arthur D'Souza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1306937602
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Souza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.
