Overview

Dr. Arthur Duran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Duran works at Poland Medical Center in Youngstown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.