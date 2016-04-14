Dr. Arthur Eberly III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eberly III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Eberly III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Eberly III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with LSU Sch Med, New Orleans
Dr. Eberly III works at
Locations
1
Carolina Cardiology Consultant1005 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
2
Carolina Cardiology Consultants877 W Faris Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Eberly in diagnosing my heart issue resulting in installing a pacemaker. This has corrected the issues with my heart.
About Dr. Arthur Eberly III, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013973346
Education & Certifications
- LSU Sch Med, New Orleans
- Bapt MC
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberly III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eberly III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberly III works at
Dr. Eberly III has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eberly III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberly III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberly III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberly III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberly III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.