Dr. Arthur Englard, MD
Dr. Arthur Englard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Englard was my wonderful allergist when I lived in NYC. He's the best allergist I've ever had and terrific personally. You can't go wrong when you choose him as your doctor.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Englard has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Englard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Englard speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Englard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englard.
