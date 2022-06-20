Overview of Dr. Arthur Falk, MD

Dr. Arthur Falk, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Falk works at University Ear Nose and Throat in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.