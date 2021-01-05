Dr. Arthur Farkash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farkash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Farkash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Farkash, MD
Dr. Arthur Farkash, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Farkash works at
Dr. Farkash's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - 789 Park Avenue789 Park Ave Ste 2020, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-3870
-
2
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste N100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 686-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farkash?
He was perfect ?? He took the time to explain everything and didn’t rush me. He was incredibly knowledgeable and professional . I would definitely recommend him !!! ??????????
About Dr. Arthur Farkash, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1871578807
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farkash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farkash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farkash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farkash works at
Dr. Farkash has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farkash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farkash speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Farkash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farkash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farkash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farkash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.