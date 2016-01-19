Overview

Dr. Arthur Fisher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Fisher works at All County Gastroenterology & Hepatology Assoc. Llp in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.