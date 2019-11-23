Dr. Arthur Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Fishman, MD
Dr. Arthur Fishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants of South Florida603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 250, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-2777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bhw Sleep Ctr2300 N Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 217-3155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arthur Fishman and his staff are truly amazing! He really is my "hero"! My vision has always been bad, from a very young age, and continued to get worse as the years went by. Dr. Fishman did cataract surgery and also lens implants to correct not only my nearsightedness but also my reading vision. Easter was very informative and patient when it came to discussing the entire process and the choice of lenses. She was also very comforting addressing any concerns I had with the procedures. Then the entire staff at the Surgery Center of Weston were great. I can't list all of the people that were involved but everyone was so kind and reassuring while being highly trained professional individuals. Thank you to Dr. Arthur Fishman and your staff!
About Dr. Arthur Fishman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Optic Neuritis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.