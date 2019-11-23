Overview of Dr. Arthur Fishman, MD

Dr. Arthur Fishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fishman works at Eye Surgery Associates-Pembroke Pines location in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Optic Neuritis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.