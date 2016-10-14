See All Plastic Surgeons in Ventura, CA
Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Ventura, CA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD

Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Flynn works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flynn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc
    300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 641-0141
  2. 2
    Arthur E. Flynn MD Inc.
    168 N Brent St Ste 403, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 643-5437
  3. 3
    Arete PC
    3180 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 641-0141
  4. 4
    Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists
    1280 S Victoria Ave Ste 201, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 642-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 14, 2016
    Dr. Flynn did my face lift 12 years ago and I still get compliments on how great I look at 75. I highly recommend Dr. Flynn. He is the best surgeon and has a great bedside manner. His office staff is super. Jo Ann Horwitz, Rancho Mirage
    Riverside, CA — Oct 14, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619919586
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education

