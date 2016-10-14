Overview of Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD

Dr. Arthur Flynn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Flynn works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.