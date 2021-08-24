Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD
Dr. Arthur Frazier, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Mi5680 Bow Pointe Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-6610
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a very caring Dr,makes you feel important. Very knowledgeable. Takes his time with you. I would recommend him to anyone that needs him . Great personality.
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Medical College of Virginia
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
