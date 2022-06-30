Dr. Arthur Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Freedman, MD
Dr. Arthur Freedman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I suffered a wedge fractured disk from a dog attack 9 months ago. I have tried many types of treatment to alleviate the pain that I felt all day everyday. After many attempts at different treatments my Orthopedic Surgeon Doctor John Clapp from Legends Orthopedic in Augusta referred me to Dr. Arthur Freedman Interventional Radiologist . Doctor Freedman assured me that he had confidence that Kypoplasty would be a solution to my pain. Yesterday I had the procedure preformed by Dr. Freedman in the Radiology Department at Atlantic University in Augusta. So far so good, the pain is gone this morning! I cannot speak highly enough about his team and the staff at the AU Interventional Radiology department. They were the best! I highly recommend Dr Freedman. He was kind and supportive. He took the time to explain everything that was involved in this procedure. He always had time to return my calls with questions. I could not have made a better choice then Dr Freedman. Thank you to all!
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508824095
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Cornell Northshore University
- Johns Hopkins Francis Scott
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
