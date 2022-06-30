See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Arthur Freedman, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arthur Freedman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Freedman works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I suffered a wedge fractured disk from a dog attack 9 months ago. I have tried many types of treatment to alleviate the pain that I felt all day everyday. After many attempts at different treatments my Orthopedic Surgeon Doctor John Clapp from Legends Orthopedic in Augusta referred me to Dr. Arthur Freedman Interventional Radiologist . Doctor Freedman assured me that he had confidence that Kypoplasty would be a solution to my pain. Yesterday I had the procedure preformed by Dr. Freedman in the Radiology Department at Atlantic University in Augusta. So far so good, the pain is gone this morning! I cannot speak highly enough about his team and the staff at the AU Interventional Radiology department. They were the best! I highly recommend Dr Freedman. He was kind and supportive. He took the time to explain everything that was involved in this procedure. He always had time to return my calls with questions. I could not have made a better choice then Dr Freedman. Thank you to all!
    Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Freedman, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508824095
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Cornell Northshore University
    • Johns Hopkins Francis Scott
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Spartanburg Medical Center
    • St. Francis Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

