Dr. Arthur Gaing, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Gaing, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Dr. Gaing works at
Locations
Kdms Gastroenterology - Heartburn Walk-in Clinic613 23rd St Ste 350, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-8200
Authur A Gaing MD1200 Central Ave Ste 3, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 327-1760
- 3 617 23rd St Ste 425, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 327-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visits to Dr. Gaing's office have always been pleasant. from the doctor, Physician. Assistant, and the nurses. I found, upon, entering surgery, his music help me feel at ease. I never have a long wait for my appointments. I drive 2 hours to see him. I definitely recommend the Doctor.
About Dr. Arthur Gaing, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaing accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaing has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.