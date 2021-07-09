Overview of Dr. Arthur Galoustian, MD

Dr. Arthur Galoustian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Galoustian works at Nephrology Associates Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Kidney Failure and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.