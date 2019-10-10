See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Arthur Galstian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Galstian, MD

Dr. Arthur Galstian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Erevan Med Institute and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.

Dr. Galstian works at ARTHUR GALSTIAN MD in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galstian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur Galstian, MD
    9240 N Meridian St Ste 180, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 10, 2019
    Dr. Galstian is wonderful. Very professional and patient. He shows that he really cares about all of his patients. I have been seeing this doctor since 2001 and he has delivered 6 out of 7 of my children and I highly recommend him.
    Oct 10, 2019
    About Dr. Arthur Galstian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1407845795
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
    Medical Education
    • Erevan Med Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Galstian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galstian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galstian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galstian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galstian works at ARTHUR GALSTIAN MD in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Galstian’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Galstian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galstian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galstian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galstian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

