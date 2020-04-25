Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Gerber, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Gerber, MD
Dr. Arthur Gerber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber's Office Locations
Gerber Eye Care1180 Elton St, Brooklyn, NY 11239 Directions (718) 642-8219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Gerber for over 30 years. I thank God every day for I am so fortunate to have a doc like Gerber.
About Dr. Arthur Gerber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1750325403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.