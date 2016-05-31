Overview of Dr. Arthur Hammer, MD

Dr. Arthur Hammer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Hammer works at Century Medical & Dental Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Insufficiency, Acute Laryngitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.