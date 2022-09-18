Dr. Arthur Handal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Handal, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Handal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Uhs-Chicago Med Sch|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Handal Plastic Surgery5503 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 912-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Breast augmentation
About Dr. Arthur Handal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295745057
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Uhs-Chicago Med Sch|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handal speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Handal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handal.
