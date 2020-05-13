Dr. Arthur Haney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Haney, MD
Dr. Arthur Haney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Univ of Chicago Ctr Reproductive Medicine & Fertil333 S Desplaines St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (773) 702-6642
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After experiencing two painful losses both in my second trimester (one in which I had a vaginal cerclage placed) my husband and I consulted Dr. Haney, he was so insightful, caring and knowledgeable! He immediately told me that I would be an appropriate candidate for the Abdominal cerclage. Dr. Haney while positive of our chances of being successful informed us of all the possibilities. I had the surgery and months after I got pregnant, during the pregnancy I had no issues and carried my babyfull term delivering via c section! I owe Dr. Haney everything for taking a chance on me after other doctors gave up on my chances to ever carry to term! He is the Bestttttt!!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336178763
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Haney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haney works at
Dr. Haney has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haney speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.