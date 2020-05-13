Overview

Dr. Arthur Haney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Haney works at Univ Chicago Ctr Reprdctv Medcn in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.