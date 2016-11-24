Overview

Dr. Arthur Herold, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Herold works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.