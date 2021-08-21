Dr. Arthur Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Hughes, MD
Dr. Arthur Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Riverhills Healthcare Inc3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 325, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 451-6200
Western Hills3285 Westbourne Dr Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 451-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes is very thorough and tries to achieve the best outcome for his patient. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Arthur Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1114037991
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.