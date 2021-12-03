Dr. Huppert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Huppert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Huppert, MD
Dr. Arthur Huppert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Huppert's Office Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatology245 N Broad St Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-7800
Philadelphia Office219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 758-5224
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huppert is 1 of most thorough, kind, brilliant man. I have been with him for years and with his care I've been able to remain mobile and virtually pain free. Dr. Huppert has never let me leave his office before making sure I understand my plan of care, have time to ask questions and leave with a hard copy of my visit and care plan. The office staff is also exceptional.
About Dr. Arthur Huppert, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871523324
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
