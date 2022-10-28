Overview of Dr. Arthur Inoshita, MD

Dr. Arthur Inoshita, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Inoshita works at Arthur M Inoshita MD in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Overweight and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.