Overview of Dr. Arthur Itkin, MD

Dr. Arthur Itkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Itkin works at Neurologic and Headache Clinic in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.