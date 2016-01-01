See All Neurosurgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Arthur Jenny Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Arthur Jenny Jr, MD

Dr. Arthur Jenny Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from John Hopkins University|John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Jenny Jr works at Arthur B Jenny, MD in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jenny Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur B Jenny, MD
    825 W 53rd St, Kansas City, MO 64112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery
Back Pain
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Arthur Jenny Jr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326049305
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • John Hopkins University|John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital
    • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Jenny Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenny Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenny Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenny Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenny Jr works at Arthur B Jenny, MD in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jenny Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenny Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenny Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenny Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenny Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

