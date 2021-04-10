Dr. Arthur Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Jimenez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
Clinica Medica La Ross Of Victorville15381 Seventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Man And Doctor Been My Primary Since I Was 17. He Is Extremely Busy But If You Schedule Right And See Him He Listens To You As A Good Doctor Should. I Vow He Saved My Mother's Life When We Alerted Them We Had Covid. He Called Us Back Within A Day And Gave Us Medication. Great Doctor
About Dr. Arthur Jimenez, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578532131
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
