Overview of Dr. Arthur Jordan, DO

Dr. Arthur Jordan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Peckville, PA and Montrose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.