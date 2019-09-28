Dr. Arthur Jordan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Jordan, DO
Overview of Dr. Arthur Jordan, DO
Dr. Arthur Jordan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
-
1
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
-
2
Northeastern Eye Institute - Mid-Valley1582 Main St, Peckville, PA 18452 Directions (570) 489-4430
-
3
Northeastern Eye Institute - Montrose16749 State Route 706 Ste 4, Montrose, PA 18801 Directions (570) 278-2279
- 4 5 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 969-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
Dr Jordan was very helpful and caring. The staff were polite and prompt.
About Dr. Arthur Jordan, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376655126
Education & Certifications
- Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Hospital in Binghamton, New York
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.