Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Katz works at Campbell Health Solutions S C in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Crown Point, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.