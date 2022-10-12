Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Dermatology Affiliates of New Jersey2954 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 653-5555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz was so personable, fast and efficient. He did a thorough assessment and did not make us wait or follow up for results/procedure. was really impressed with how quickly he worked to resolve our concerns and answer our questions! his long term knowledge put us at ease.
About Dr. Arthur Katz, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1790866895
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Katz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz speaks Italian and Spanish.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.