Overview

Dr. Arthur Kendig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Kendig works at South Coast Medical Group in Savannah, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.