Dr. Arthur Kendig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Kendig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Kendig works at
Locations
1
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network SouthCoast Cardiology1326 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 527-5300
2
Southeast Alabama Medical Center Heart Rhythm Clinic1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 502, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Kendig & staff. I previously had a cardiac ablation at UAB. Madison is professional, competent, and caring. Busy office, but she takes enough time to listen to my questions. I feel comfortable calling with any concerns or questions. Jennifer is always available, competent and reassuring. Thank you!
About Dr. Arthur Kendig, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861424046
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendig works at
Dr. Kendig has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendig.
