Dr. Arthur Kitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Kitt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kitt works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 216-0300
-
2
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kitt was very professional and friendly. He took his time to explain the procedure. During the procedure, he described every step he was taking. His staff made me very comfortable as well. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Arthur Kitt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1861784886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitt works at
Dr. Kitt has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
