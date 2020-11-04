Overview

Dr. Arthur Kitt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kitt works at Penn Medicine Of Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.