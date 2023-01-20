Dr. Arthur Kornbluth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornbluth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Kornbluth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Kornbluth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Kornbluth works at
Locations
Kornbluth Legnani & George Mds1150 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 369-2490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, knowledgeable and a wonderful conversationalist! All good.
About Dr. Arthur Kornbluth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104835784
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornbluth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornbluth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornbluth has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornbluth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornbluth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornbluth.
