Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD
Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kowell's Office Locations
Encino Neurological Medical Group16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 680, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-8561
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Had a thorough work up at the request of my rheumatologist. The patient before me was 45 minutes late which cost me time and parking money. I feel he/she should have been told to reschedule. The time spent on the testing was fine.
About Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1700884905
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowell.
