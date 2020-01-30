See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (9)
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD

Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kowell works at Encino Neurological Medical Group in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kowell's Office Locations

    Encino Neurological Medical Group
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 680, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 990-8561

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Kowell, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700884905
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowell works at Encino Neurological Medical Group in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kowell’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

