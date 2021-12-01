Dr. Arthur Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Lee, DO
Dr. Arthur Lee, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Emerson Spine Program54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 203, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3194
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I want to respond to the negative review above, "World's worst nurse practitioner for Dr. Lee. " This is the direct opposite of my experience with this office which I have found to be helpful, compassionate and fully competent.
About Dr. Arthur Lee, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720109689
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Pain Medicine
