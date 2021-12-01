Overview of Dr. Arthur Lee, DO

Dr. Arthur Lee, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Emerson Spine Program in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.