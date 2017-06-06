See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Arthur Lipper, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (12)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Lipper, MD

Dr. Arthur Lipper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Lipper works at Usc Care Medical Group Inc in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipper's Office Locations

    Usc Care Medical Group Inc
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-8977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 06, 2017
    Art has been my doctor for 13 years. I have moderate health needs; but when I need something Dr Lipper is there 100% for me. Apparently he takes all HMO insurance; and he is the only worthy doctor who does so in Beverly Hills. I cannot say enough great things about Art Lipper, M.D.
    Daniel in L.A., CA — Jun 06, 2017
    About Dr. Arthur Lipper, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811062649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lipper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipper works at Usc Care Medical Group Inc in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lipper’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

