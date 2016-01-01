Overview of Dr. Arthur Trung Lu, MD

Dr. Arthur Trung Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Trung Lu works at Magnolia Eye Care Medical Ctr in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.