Dr. Arthur Trung Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trung Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Trung Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Trung Lu, MD
Dr. Arthur Trung Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Trung Lu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trung Lu's Office Locations
-
1
Magnolia Eye Care Medical Center Inc.14571 Magnolia St Ste 205, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 894-4599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trung Lu?
About Dr. Arthur Trung Lu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1659434546
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trung Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trung Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trung Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trung Lu works at
Dr. Trung Lu has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trung Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trung Lu speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Trung Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trung Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trung Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trung Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.