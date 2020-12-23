See All Rheumatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Arthur Mandelin, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Mandelin, MD

Dr. Arthur Mandelin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mandelin works at Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mandelin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2020
    I have and will continue to recommend Dr Mandelin to anyone I know that is battling RA, Psoriatic Arthritis and more. I am so grateful to be his patient!
    Kathy — Dec 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Mandelin, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Mandelin, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1669655569
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Internship
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
