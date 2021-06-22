Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD
Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.
Dr. Matthews Jr' Office Locations
Singing River Health System - Urology Associates15190 Community Rd Ste 370, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 831-9699
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-5000
Garden Park Medical Center15200 Community Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 575-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the Dr. His office was pristine and the staff was social distanced and well trained
About Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.