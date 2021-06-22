See All Urologists in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD

Urology
2.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Gulfport, MS
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD

Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.

Dr. Matthews Jr works at Garden Park Physician Services in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matthews Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Singing River Health System - Urology Associates
    15190 Community Rd Ste 370, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 831-9699
  2. 2
    Flowers Hospital
    4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-5000
  3. 3
    Garden Park Medical Center
    15200 Community Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 575-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Pascagoula Hospital
  • Singing River Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760417612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matthews Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matthews Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matthews Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

