Overview of Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD

Dr. Arthur Matthews Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Matthews Jr works at Garden Park Physician Services in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.