Dr. Arthur McCain, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur McCain, MD
Dr. Arthur McCain, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. McCain's Office Locations
Southeast Lung Associates215 Sheraton Blvd Ste 2, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 757-8868
Piedmont Macon350 Hospital Dr, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 765-7000
Piedmont Macon North400 Charter Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 757-8200
- 4 770 Pine St Ste 290, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-1458
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. His expertise in minimally invasive procedures saved me from the operating table. I no longer have any pain. He was great explaining the procedure and options to me and my family.
About Dr. Arthur McCain, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326043688
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
