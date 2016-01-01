Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Molina, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lacey, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Providence Western Washington Oncology4525 3rd Ave SE # 200, Lacey, WA 98503 Directions
Providence Regional Cancer System - Yelm201 Tahoma Blvd Unit 208, Yelm, WA 98597 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Of Wa School Of Med|University Tx Med School San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Molina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.