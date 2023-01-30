Dr. Arthur Mourtzinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourtzinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Mourtzinos, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Mourtzinos, MD
Dr. Arthur Mourtzinos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Mourtzinos' Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mourtzinos has been a valued member of my care team for nearly 17 years. I never feel rushed, he is always on time, answers any/all questions, and truly cares for his patients.
About Dr. Arthur Mourtzinos, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1649238577
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mourtzinos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mourtzinos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mourtzinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mourtzinos works at
Dr. Mourtzinos has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mourtzinos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mourtzinos speaks Greek.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourtzinos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourtzinos.
