Overview

Dr. Arthur Ohannessian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ohannessian works at UCLA Family Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.