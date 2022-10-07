Dr. Arthur Okere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Okere, MD
Dr. Arthur Okere, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Shore Heart Group1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8500
Shore Heart Group35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-4262
Shore Heart Group555 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 15, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 308-0774
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Understands emotions associated with illness fear of consequences of an illness and asks himself " what if I or a family member were in the patients situation and what care would I want " . Dr. O'kere is knowledgeable, calm and confident and skilled with procedures and has saved many lives including those at high risk who went on to thrive.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NY U Sch Med
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell Univ
- Interventional Cardiology
