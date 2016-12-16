Dr. Arthur Ostrov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Ostrov, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Ostrov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albany
Dr. Ostrov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrov?
Dr. Ostrov is incredible!! He has amazing bedside manner and always makes me feel comfortable discussing anything!! He's always willing to take the time to answer all my questions! Dr. Ostrov is the best kind, caring and genuinely empathetic. He is an excellent listener, super easy to talk to and just a brilliant doctor!! Thank you Dr. Ostrov!! *DR. Ostrov took such good care of both my maternal grandparents and was always so wonderful with them-thank you!! ??
About Dr. Arthur Ostrov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952305203
Education & Certifications
- Albany
- St Marys Hosp
- St Marys Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrov works at
Dr. Ostrov has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.