Dr. Pacia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Pacia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Pacia, MD
Dr. Arthur Pacia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Pacia's Office Locations
Greater Mercer Pulmonary Medical Associates P C.445 White Horse Ave Ste 103, Trenton, NJ 08610 Directions (609) 585-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Over 30 years of care by Doctor Pacia. Regular visits. Keeps detailed records. Offers in office blood testing. Easy parking.
About Dr. Arthur Pacia, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1225053846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacia speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacia.
