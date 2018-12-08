Dr. Arthur Palamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Palamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Palamara, MD
Dr. Arthur Palamara, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Palamara works at
Dr. Palamara's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division Of Vascular Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6528Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palamara?
Saved my mother excellent doctor!
About Dr. Arthur Palamara, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639145774
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Meth Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- Harlem Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palamara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palamara works at
Dr. Palamara has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Palamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.