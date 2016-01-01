See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Arthur Park, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Park, MD

Dr. Arthur Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei U, Seoul.

Dr. Park works at Hans C. Yu DO in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hans C. Yu DO
    9730 Brimhall Rd Ste 1, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 332-9842

Experience & Treatment Frequency

C-Section
Cervical Dysplasia
Endometrial Ablation
C-Section
Cervical Dysplasia
Endometrial Ablation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Ablation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Arthur Park, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1992738843
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hosps of Cleveland
    • Kern Medical Center
    • Yonsei U, Seoul
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

