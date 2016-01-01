Overview of Dr. Arthur Park, MD

Dr. Arthur Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei U, Seoul.



Dr. Park works at Hans C. Yu DO in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.