Overview of Dr. Arthur Passik, DPM

Dr. Arthur Passik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Passik works at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.