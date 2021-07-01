Dr. Passik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Passik, DPM
Overview of Dr. Arthur Passik, DPM
Dr. Arthur Passik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Dr. Passik's Office Locations
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Passik is a kind, thorough and thoughtful podiatrist ( a rarity in doctors). Makes time to answer questions and accommodate schedule. Evident that he cares, another rarity. An expert and proficient podiatrist whose knowledge is evident in the care he shows in pre-operative & post-operative patient care.
About Dr. Arthur Passik, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942211800
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Passik accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passik has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
