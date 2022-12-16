Overview of Dr. Arthur Pedregal, MD

Dr. Arthur Pedregal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Pedregal works at Arthur J Pedregal, MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.