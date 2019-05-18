Dr. Arthur Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Perry, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Perry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Franklin Park, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Perry works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey office3055 STATE ROUTE 27, Franklin Park, NJ 08823 Directions (732) 422-9600
-
2
Arthur Perry, MD, FACS Plastic Surgery576 5th Ave Ste 1104, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 753-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
Dr. Perry is extremely trustworthy, honest and professional. He always does a great job and I feel completely comfortable in his care.
About Dr. Arthur Perry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215924519
Education & Certifications
- Baker Gordon PlS Assoc
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
- Albany Med Coll
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.