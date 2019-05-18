See All Plastic Surgeons in Franklin Park, NJ
Dr. Arthur Perry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (70)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arthur Perry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Franklin Park, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Perry works at Arthur W Perry MD in Franklin Park, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    New Jersey office
    3055 STATE ROUTE 27, Franklin Park, NJ 08823 (732) 422-9600
    Arthur Perry, MD, FACS Plastic Surgery
    576 5th Ave Ste 1104, New York, NY 10036 (212) 753-1820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Blepharochalasis
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Blepharochalasis

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 18, 2019
    Dr. Perry is extremely trustworthy, honest and professional. He always does a great job and I feel completely comfortable in his care.
    May 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arthur Perry, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Baker Gordon PlS Assoc
    Residency
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
    • Albany Med Coll
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

